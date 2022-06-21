This modular watercraft system lets users decide how they want to ride

In an oversaturated market of water vessels, this modular system may pique your interest. Mo-jet is not a typical water board, it is the base for 5 different board attachments allowing water sports enthusiasts to decide how they ride. The available attachments are all sold separately and consist of: surfboard, foil, dive, surf air, and rescue. They also aren’t cheap, ranging from $1,600 to almost $5,000. Depending on the attachment, the Mo-jet can reach a top speed of 40 mph thanks to its 11 kW jet motor that can produce 256 lbs of thrust. The remote-controlled modular system is battery-powered with a swappable battery. Mo-jet has a starting price tag of almost $11,000. Would you buy this watercraft?

For more content like this be sure to visit Your Future Car by Autoblog on Facebook or on YouTube. Subscribe for new videos every week.