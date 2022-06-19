This 3-wheeled e-trike can be charged by pedaling

Bikes and trikes will always be a form of transportation that many people across the globe rely on as their daily “drivers.” Arcimoto, the Oregon electric vehicle company, has created an e-bike prototype named the Mean Lean Machine, or MLM for short. MLM may look like a typical trike, but the e-trike includes features that help it stand out from the competition.

MLM can be used for both on- and off-road trails and can even be used as a home stationary exercise bike. Unlike traditional bikes, MLM is equipped with tilting technology that lets riders lean into turns for better riding conditions. The auxiliary battery in the MLM can provide riders with over 200 miles of range. When MLM is in a stationary position, it can be used as a home exercise bike and is able to charge its own battery with each turn of the pedal. Arcimoto is planning to introduce an attachment that converts the MLM into a two-person e-bike and an optional storage attachment for cargo transportation. Expect more information including pricing later this year.

For more content like this, be sure to visit Your Future Car by Autoblog on Facebook or on YouTube. Subscribe for new videos every week.