Alpine A110 Tour de Corse 75 gets rally-inspired look

Renault-owned Alpine went to the heritage well and came back with a limited-edition version of the A110 called Tour de Corse 75. It stands out from the regular-production car with a yellow and black livery created as a tribute to the A110s that competed in the 1975 Tour de Corse.

The striking yellow and black look is complemented by white exterior accents, white paint on the 18-inch wheels, and a set of edition-specific decals. Designers used the driver-side rear light to add a number seven to the rear end; that's the number assigned to one of the A110s that raced in the Tour de Corse, an event also known as "the rally of 10,000 corners." Inside, Alpine added harness-ready Sabelt bucket seats.

Although there are no mechanical modifications to report, the Tour de Corse 75 receives the turbocharged, 1.8-liter four-cylinder that powers the A110 S. Mid-mounted, the engine sends 300 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission linked to a pair of shift paddles. Brakes sourced from Brembo help enthusiasts make the most of the turbo four's power.

Production of the Alpine A110 Tour de Corse 75 is limited to 150 units, including five for the United Kingdom. Pricing in France starts at 80,000 euros (around $83,700 at the current conversion rate) and the model will go on sale on June 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. Paris time. In comparison, the standard A110 carries a base price of 60,500 euros (approximately $63,300). Of course, none are coming to America.

Alpine didn't win the Tour de Corse in 1975; first place overall went to a Lancia Stratos HF. However, an A110 entered by French privateer Michèle Mouton (who later won numerous races behind the wheel of an Audi Quattro) took first place in the race's Group 3 category.

