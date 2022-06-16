It's no secret that the Hyundai Palisade tops our list of three-row SUVs. One of our editors actually bought one. We preferred its platform double, the Kia Telluride, just a teensy bit more for its more rugged-looking boxy styling. Now the 2023 Hyundai Palisade is being restyled to look exactly like that, making the choice between it and its mechanical twin that much harder.

Gone are the Palisade's curvy headlight treatment and odd grille that resembled a medieval shield. The 2023 gets a much more standard, square grille flanked by larger lights and DRLs that form simple, straight shapes. It looks less distinctive, but that's what the people want. The boxy visage underscores a new XRT trim level, a more rugged option that syncs with the Santa Fe XRT and Tucson XRT.

Functionally, the XRT, which slots between SEL and Limited trims, adds to the former 20-inch wheels with a black finish, sunroof, and leatherette upholstery. Opting for an AWD drivetrain gets descent control, an AWD lock, as well as Snow and Tow modes in the HTRAC system. The rest of the changes are cosmetic, including lower bumper and rocker panel trim that look like battlements, black roof rails and grille, and body-colored door handles.

For 2023, destination charges increase from $1,225 to $1,295, which are included in the following pricing breakdown. For AWD, add another $1,900 to all trims:

SE: $36,245 ($1,420 more than in 2022)

SEL: $39,245 ($2,070 more than in 2022)

XRT: $41,545

Limited: $47,795 ($730 more than in 2022)

Calligraphy: $50,195 ($1,680 more than in 2022)

The price hikes aren't insignificant, but demand for the Palisade and Telluride are at all-time highs. Compounded by microchip shortages that are choking the supply of new cars, and it's clear Hyundai can (and will) charge more for their most desirable offerings.

