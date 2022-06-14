  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota News
Official

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV wins at 2022 Car Design Awards

If you see some FJ40 in there, you're not alone

Jun 14th 2022 at 5:20PM
ToyotaCompactCruiserEV 01
  • ToyotaCompactCruiserEV 01
  • ToyotaCompactCruiserEV 01
  • ToyotaCompactCruiserEV 03
  • ToyotaCompactCruiserEV 02
  • ToyotaCompactCruiserEV 04
  • ToyotaCompactCruiserEV 05
  • ToyotaCompactCruiserEV sketch03
  • ToyotaCompactCruiserEV sketch02
  • ToyotaCompactCruiserEV sketch01
  • ToyotaCompactCruiserEV renders01
  • ToyotaCompactCruiserEV renders02
  • ToyotaCompactCruiserEV renders03
  • ToyotaCompactCruiserEV clay01
  • ToyotaCompactCruiserEV clay02
  • ToyotaCompactCruiserEV internalreview
  • ToyotaCompactCruiserEV team
  • Toyota Compact Cruiser EV
  • Toyota Compact Cruiser EV

We got our first glimpse at the Toyota Compact Cruiser concept in December 2021 when Toyota and Lexus jointly announced plans to release 30 fully-electric vehicles  by 2030. in Tokyo. It was tucked way in the back of a 16-vehicle showcase but was, in our minds, one of the most intriguing designs in the bunch.

Apparently we weren't alone, because the off-road EV has won a 2022 Car Design Award, held at the ADI Design Museum in Milan, Italy, during the city's Design Week. Toyota nabbed the award in the Concept category, prompting them to release several more photos and sketches for the first time. Toyota was also nominated in the Production and overall Brand Design categories, but those went to the Ferrari 296 GTB and the Polestar lineups, respectively. 

Toyota says the Compact Cruiser was inspired by a "first-generation" Land Cruiser in a press release, but we think they actually meant the iconic FJ40 introduced in 1960, not the utilitarian 20-series or earlier BJ/FJ models of the 1950s that were designed at the behest of the U.S. military for use in the Korean War. 

While Toyota only mentions the Compact Cruiser's "off-road silhouette and simple, strong body sections" as throwbacks to the FJ40, we see a number of other details as well. There's the white roof, for one, which was used on the FJ40 to reflect the sun since many did not come equipped with air conditioning. The hood scoop appears to reference the mail slot opening on the FJ40, but the treatment is closer to the FJ Cruiser, itself an homage to the FJ40. Even the turn signals look like they could have been raised to mimic the fender-mounted units on the original 40.

The Compact Cruiser also makes excellent use of black plastic cladding over the wheel wells, a much derided feature of modern SUVs. Here, they're sculpted to resemble the squared-off fenders of the FJ40. Even its slotted wheels call back to the FJ40's steelies. 

However, designers are allergic to the term "retro" because they've been conditioned to think ahead. There, the Compact Cruiser breaks new ground with roof rails that extend over the rear and appear to serve double duty as hinges for the hatch. The left side rail also connects to a small side ladder that may prove helpful in securing rooftop loads. 

Of course, like many of the concepts shown by Toyota at the EV extravaganza, the Compact Cruiser is likely just a design model without a full interior. Still, with rumors of a sub-Tacoma compact pickup under consideration and SUVs like the Suzuki Jimny receiving lots of good press, we wouldn't write this one off. The design award may just help nudge it into the yes column.

  • Toyota Lifestyle EVs
    • Toyota Lifestyle EVs
    • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Toyota Lifestyle EVs with Akio Toyoda
    • Toyota Lifestyle EVs with Akio Toyoda
  • Toyota Pickup EV
    • Toyota Pickup EV
    • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Toyota Pickup EV
    • Toyota Pickup EV
    • Image Credit: Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK PHOTO AGENCY
  • Toyota Sports EV
    • Toyota Sports EV
    • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Toyota Sports EV
    • Toyota Sports EV
    • Image Credit: Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK PHOTO AGENCY
  • Toyota Compact Cruiser EV
    • Toyota Compact Cruiser EV
    • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Toyota Compact Cruiser EV
    • Toyota Compact Cruiser EV
    • Image Credit: Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK PHOTO AGENCY
  • Toyota Crossover EV
    • Toyota Crossover EV
    • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Toyota Crossover EV
    • Toyota Crossover EV
    • Image Credit: Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK PHOTO AGENCY
  • Toyota Small SUEV
    • Toyota Small SUEV
    • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Toyota Small SUEV
    • Toyota Small SUEV
    • Image Credit: Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK PHOTO AGENCY
  • Toyota Mid Box
    • Toyota Mid Box
    • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Toyota Mid Box
    • Toyota Mid Box
    • Image Credit: Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK PHOTO AGENCY
  • Toyota Micro Box
    • Toyota Micro Box
    • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Toyota Micro Box
    • Toyota Micro Box
    • Image Credit: Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK PHOTO AGENCY
  • Toyota e-Palette
    • Toyota e-Palette
    • Image Credit: Toyota
  • Toyota Lifestyle EVs
  • Toyota Lifestyle EVs with Akio Toyoda
  • Toyota Pickup EV
  • Toyota Pickup EV
  • Toyota Sports EV
  • Toyota Sports EV
  • Toyota Compact Cruiser EV
  • Toyota Compact Cruiser EV
  • Toyota Crossover EV
  • Toyota Crossover EV
  • Toyota Small SUEV
  • Toyota Small SUEV
  • Toyota Mid Box
  • Toyota Mid Box
  • Toyota Micro Box
  • Toyota Micro Box
  • Toyota e-Palette

Featured GalleryToyota Compact Cruiser EV

Toyota Information

Toyota
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X