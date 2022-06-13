Ford recalls Mustang with manual gearboxes over rev-matching

Ford is recalling a specific subset of Mustangs from the 2019 to 2021 model years built from January 8, 2018 to December 16, 2020. The automaker added rev matching as standard to the 2019 Mustang GT with a manual transmission, and it seems the transmission gear position sensor isn't getting along with the powertrain control module (PCM). On occasion, the PCM doesn't like the gear position data the sensor sends, so the PCM considers the data a "degraded signal." In case of such signals, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the PCM "may broadcast an unintended faulted signal to the modules controlling the reverse camera, reverse light, and driver assist features, which may disable all of these functions."

Ford's investigations found that the degraded signals happened during driving that included "clutch slip [and] extended reverse driving," and on cars with aftermarket mods. Which describes the duty cycle of just about every Mustang ever. There have been around 200 claims related to the matter, but Ford says it knows of no crashes nor injuries. The recall covers 25,032 potentially affected Mustangs, all of which can be fixed with a trip to the dealer for updated PCM software. While they're at the dealer, owners might as well make sure the two other recalls affecting 2019 and 2020 Mustangs — one for a "Transmission Not In Park" warning and one for a blank instrument cluster — are fixed as well.

Ford says it will begin notifying owners on June 13. Mustang owners can contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to internal recall number 22S37. They can also get in touch with the at 888-327-4236 and refer to campaign number 22V382000.

