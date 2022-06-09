French company previews gorgeous Porsche 928 restomod

Porsche's V8-powered 928 has been re-imagined with a modern twist by a young French company called Nardone Automotive. The restomodded coupe receives design tweaks inside and out, a custom-built body made with carbon fiber and a 400-horsepower V8 engine.

Nardone explained that it has worked on this project for the past three years with the help of partners like Italian design house Studio BorromeodeSilva. It couldn't have picked a better time to reveal it: long snubbed by enthusiasts, the 928 is slowly but surely earning the respect of collectors, and the popularity of restomodded classics (such as Singer's 911-based creations) has skyrocketed in recent years.

The 928's wedge-shaped design has been updated with new-look bumpers on both ends, punched-out wheel arches, a modern-looking interpretation of the stock flip-up headlights and a new take on the rear light bar. 18-inch wheels inspired by the 16-inch units that Porsche offered when the 928 was new add a finishing touch to the look, and most of the body is built using carbon fiber to keep weight in check.

More modifications are found in the cabin, which is upholstered with leather and Alcantara. The instrument cluster and the center stack feature an elegant minimalist design that nonetheless looks period-correct, and the Porsche Classic Communication Management (PCCM) system provides the driver a modern, Apple CarPlay-compatible infotainment system. We're told there's a high-end sound system, too.

Power comes from an evolution of the 928's naturally-aspirated V8, though that isn't saying much. During its 18-year production run, the coupe saw its engine displacement gradually increase from 4.5 to 5.4 liters. Front-mounted and water-cooled, the eight-cylinder should develop about 400 horsepower thanks in part to modern engine management technology, and it will spin the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential. That's one more cog than the stock 928 offered. Upgraded brakes, an electronic suspension system and an electric power steering system will come standard, so Nardone's 928 should drive very differently than the original model.

The Nardone Automotive 928 made its public debut during the Design Week held in Milan in June 2022. It will then travel north to England to participate in the Goodwood Festival of Speed that's opening its doors on June 23, and deliveries are tentatively scheduled to begin in 2024.

Pricing information hasn't been announced.

