5 classic summer road trip travel games for under $30

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Planning a road trip this summer? It's probably a good idea to have some entertainment for the kids (and non-driving adults) to keep them occupied so they don't end up just getting sucked into their phones or tablets for the whole ride. After all, road trips are about spending time with people! If you're looking for some solid road games to play then check out these five great options, all for under 30 bucks.

This game is a classic that has been around for decades, but it's just as fun now as it was back then. It's incredibly easy to pick up on for younger travelers and it's a blast for all ages. Auto bingo will always be a great way to keep riders occupied on long trips.

This iSpy-like card game is great entertainment on a long drive. Some of the things the game asks passengers to keep an eye out for are pretty silly, such as "someone picking their nose, someone singing, someone eating" and more, but it's all in the name of fun. We think the name is pretty great, too.

This is probably the most varied option on our list as it's a pack of 12 different games, all with individual boards and pieces. It sounds like a lot to keep track of in a car, but don't worry, all of the boards are totally magnetic, making it easy to keep track of everything! The games include classics like checkers, chess, tic tac toe and solitaire as well as some lesser-known options like Space Venture and NineMen's Morris. At just under 25 bucks, this 12-game bundle is a great value.

Pretty much everyone has heard of Mad Libs at this point, but did you know there's a Mad Libs specifically for the road? This paperback booklet comes with "21 'fill-in-the-blank' stories about creating car songs, spotting historical sights, and stopping at roadside diners." It's a great way for someone to stay occupied on their own, or with a car full of friends or family. If your co-travelers are fans of word games, this is a great one to take a look at.

This all-ages travel game is another card game perfect for breaking the silence on a long trip. It includes 160 cards that provide a variety of entertainment from games, challenges, hypotheticals and more. It also has, in our opinion, the best-looking storage container of all the options on the list. Just look at that thing! Don't worry, it's small enough to fit in your seats back pocket or a side door.