Win a mid-engine Chevy Corvette Stingray

The mid-engine Corvette was perhaps the most anticipated car of the past decade, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a V8-powered, mid-engine sports car with nearly 500 horsepower and 470 pound feet of torque, a dual-clutch transmission and head-turning looks, all for under $60K when it was released. You’d be hard-pressed to find that kind of performance bargain anywhere else. As good as the price was, winning one from Omaze sounds even better.

Here are the specs of the Corvette in question, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 2

Engine: 6.2L V8

Drivetrain: RWD

Exterior color: TBD

Interior color: TBD

Maximum horsepower: 495 hp

Maximum torque: 470 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0–60 in 2.9 seconds

Top speed: 194 mph

Fuel consumption: 16/24/19 mpg city/highway/combined

Fuel capacity: 18.5 gallons

Approximate retail value: $84,000

Cash alternative: $63,000

Special features: Z51 performance package, 3LT trim, carbon fiber accents, 19”/20” rear alloy wheels, fully digital gauge cluster with head-up display, 8” HD color infotainment system with touchscreen and navigation, driver-focused cockpit with two-spoke, squared-off racing-inspired steering wheel, 14-speaker Bose Performance Series sound system.

Here’s what we said about the mid-engine Corvette in our first-drive review:

“The Corvette Stingray we drove at Spring Mountain, pictured above, is equipped with the Z51 track package. It adds an electronic limited-slip differential, larger Brembo brakes with four-piston monobloc calipers, enhanced cooling, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, a specific axle ratio, the performance exhaust, front splitter and two-piece rear spoiler that together add up to 400 pounds of downforce, and the track-tuned FE3 suspension (the base is FE1 and there is no FE2) that alters the springs, sway bars, dampers and electronic calibrations. You can enhance all of that with the optional $1,895 FE4 magnetic suspension, a bigger wing and a pair of upgraded seats. While we didn't get a chance to try the $1,495 mid-grade GT2 seats, we'd recommend trying out the $1,995 top-of-the-line Competition Sport seats before placing your order — both of your Autoblog test drivers are on the slender side and found the seat bottom uncomfortably pinchy. The standard GT1 seats (pictured below) were fine in that regard and still provide adjustable side bolsters that kept us sufficiently in place on the track. The low roof and roll structure also caused headroom issues for this pair of 6-foot-plus drivers, especially with helmets on the track.

“Much has been made that the C8 is not available with a traditional manual transmission, but it doesn’t have a traditional automatic, either. Frankly, both would be out of place in what is effectively a mid-engine supercar capable of blitzing from zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds. On the track, the new eight-speed dual-clutch automated manual developed by GM and Tremec is smart enough to shift at the right time most of the time, but there were nevertheless a few odd downshift choices and moments when pulling a paddle was needed. That virtually never happens when using the most aggressive settings of Porsche PDK or Mercedes AMG’s automated manual, but this is a critique concerning degrees of excellence. GM and Tremec should be applauded for their effort.

“So too should the Z51 package’s fat Brembo brakes that took lap after lap of pounding while maintaining their reassuring pedal feel. That pedal itself is also nicely placed for left-foot braking, which can’t be said for Porsche’s.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

The donations themselves benefit The 500 Festival Foundation. According to Omaze, “The 500 Festival Foundation supports the 500 Festival in its mission to produce life-enriching events and programs that celebrate the spirit and legacy of the Indianapolis 500, fostering a positive impact on the city of Indianapolis and state of Indiana. Your generosity can ensure everyone has access to the 500 Festival’s free youth education, health and fitness, and leadership development programs.”

If you want all 495 of these mid-engine horses in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter is August 12, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

