Big rig demonstrates why you shouldn't park on the interstate

This traffic-camera video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation offers a vivid lesson on why, when you have a problem on the interstate, one way or another you've got to limp your vehicle clear of traffic.

And if it's too disabled for that, and you can exit safely, then get yourself the hell out of there.

The video was captured Wednesday on I-35 near Forest Lake, on the fringe of the Twin Cities. The driver of the red pickup had hit a deer, according to TV station WCCO. It's unclear why, but the animal strike apparently left the pickup too disabled to move to the shoulder.

Luckily the driver got clear of the pickup, which sat abandoned in the lanes for a few minutes before the semi came along and clobbered it. After the crash, both the semi and pickup cleared the roadway, with the latter in flames on an offramp.

No one was injured. Except the deer.