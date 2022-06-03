  2. Official
NHTSA investigates Ford Bronco 'catastrophic engine failure' reports

The issue is reportedly valvetrain-related

Jun 3rd 2022 at 10:51AM
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_01
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_02
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_2
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_03
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_04
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_05
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_06
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_07
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_08
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_09
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_10
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_11
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_12
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_13
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_14
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_15
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_16
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_17
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_18
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_19
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_20
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_21
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_22
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_23
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_24
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Desert Sand_25
  • Preproduction model shown. Available summer 2022. Limited availability.
  • Preproduction model shown. Available summer 2022. Limited availability.
  • Preproduction model shown. Available summer 2022. Limited availability.
  • Preproduction model shown. Available summer 2022. Limited availability.
  • Preproduction model shown. Available summer 2022. Limited availability.
  • Preproduction model shown. Available summer 2022. Limited availability.
  • Preproduction model shown. Available summer 2022. Limited availability.
  • Preproduction model shown. Available summer 2022. Limited availability.
  • Preproduction model shown. Available summer 2022. Limited availability.
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Eruption Green_01
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Eruption Green_02
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Eruption Green_03
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Eruption Green_04
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Eruption Green_05
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades in Eruption Green
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Eruption Green_07
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Eruption Green_08
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Eruption Green_09
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Eruption Green_10
  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades_Eruption Green_11

Ford's sixth-generation Bronco is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over reports of "catastrophic engine failure." The federal agency wrote that it has received three petitions requesting a probe into the alleged problem.

Assigned NHTSA action number DP22001, the investigation stems from petitions that claim some Bronco models powered by the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 suffer from a valvetrain-related problem that manifests as a loss of power at highway speeds. Starting the engine is then reportedly impossible due to what is described as "a catastrophic engine failure." There's no mention of precisely which component fails.

"This defect petition has been opened to evaluate the issue and determine whether to grant or deny the petitions," the NHTSA wrote on its website. That means the investigation is not a recall, does not force Ford to issue a recall, and does not acknowledge an issue with the V6.

Enthusiast forum Bronco6G has been documenting cases of engine failures since Bronco deliveries began; as of writing, 50 of its members have reportedly experienced the issue described in the NHTSA's documents. Some describe it as a dropped valve, a problem which usually damages the cylinder and the head, and many of the affected SUVs have received a new engine. Ford said that it's aware of the issue.

"We are aware of a select number of engines with this concern and we are investigating. If any customers are experiencing issues, they will be covered under the vehicle's five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty," a spokesperson for the Blue Oval told The Drive in April 2022.

Featured Gallery2022 Ford Bronco Everglades
