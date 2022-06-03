2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB starts at $56,800

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB is headed to U.S. dealerships this summer, which means it's time for the little seven-seat electric SUV to market details. There will be a base model and two named trims, Exclusive and Pinnacle, and two powertrains. All variants in our market only come with a 66.5-kWh battery powering two motors that provide 4Matic all-wheel drive, the differences being output and range. The EQB 300 4Matic makes 225 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque, the EQB 350 4Matic makes 288 hp and 384 lb-ft. Neither model has been granted EPA ratings yet, so we don't have official numbers. We expect the figure won't be far off the Audi Q4 E-tron's 241-mile EPA rating.

Prices for the lineup after the $1,050 destination charge are:

EQB 300 4Matic: $55,550

EQB 350 4Matic: $59,100

EQB 300 4Matic Exclusive: $56,800

EQB 350 4Matic Exclusive: $60,350

EQB 300 4Matic Pinnacle: $59,350

EQB 350 4Matic Pinnacle: $61,400

The entire range comes standard with a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen running the latest MBUX infotainment including augmented reality navigation. Standard safety features include Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, and Active Brake Assist. The Exclusive trim adds the Keyless Go Package, inductive wireless charging and NFC pairing, and an "advanced sound system." Exclusive starts there and piles on a panoramic roof, surround view camera system, and a surround view camera system.

After signing up for a Mercedes Me account, owners get two charging benefits for the first two years after purchase. The first is free Mercedes Me Charge, which provides single-source payment through Mercedes Me no matter what kind of charging station the driver pulls up to. The second is free 30-minute charging sessions at any Electrify America station in the country, even the DC fast chargers that can hit the EQB's maximum 100-kW charge rate. Plugged into a Level 3 stand replenishes that pack from 10% to 80% in 32 minutes.