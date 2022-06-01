2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition gets distinctive look

Toyota is adding a touch of flair to the GR86 line-up for the 2023 model year. It announced a limited-edition model called Special Edition that gains a specific exterior design, eye-catching orange paint, and a Gazoo Racing-developed exhaust system, among other changes.

Based on the Premium trim, the Special Edition model stands out with distinctive Solar Shift paint that ensures you'll never lose your car in a parking lot. This color isn't offered on the regular-production GR86. Toyota also added 18-inch wheels with black center caps and black lug nuts, black graphics on the c-pillars, and a ducktail-like rear spoiler. Photos of the interior haven't been released yet, but we're told that the passengers are treated to leather and Ultrasuede upholstery as well as a Special Edition emblem painted in the same color as the body.

Toyota made no modifications to the engine, so power for the Special Edition comes from a 2.4-liter flat-four rated at 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. However, the Special Edition comes standard with a Gazoo Racing-designed performance exhaust system that features stainless-steel pipes and a pair of black tips that poke out from the rear bumper. The coupe should sound great on the open road.

Special Edition production is limited to 860 numbered units. Pricing information hasn't been released yet.

Related video: