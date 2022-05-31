SSC will make a hybrid, all-wheel-drive hypercar alongside the Tuatara

Washington-based SSC announced it will expand its range of hypercars with a hybrid, all-wheel-drive model in the next few years. The limited-edition car is currently being developed, and it's one of two new models that the firm plans to launch in the not-too-distant future.

Speaking to Motor Authority, company founder and CEO Jerod Shelby hinted that the hybrid model won't necessarily be part of the Tuatara line. It's too early to tell how many units will be made, but they won't be part of the 125-car run that SSC is planning for the Tuatara. And, the gasoline-electric car might not even wear the Tuatara nameplate; SSC could use another name to dial in a further degree of differentiation.

Power will come from a hybrid drivetrain consisting of a gasoline-powered engine mounted behind the passenger compartment and a pair of motors integrated into the front hubs. This setup will give the car through-the-road all-wheel-drive, meaning that there won't be a mechanical connection between the front and rear axles. SSC has chased speed records in recent months, but electrification isn't a way to go faster.

"The electrification of the car will make it a more well-rounded vehicle," Shelby told Motor Authority. He added that going hybrid will notably improve acceleration, on-track performance, and lower-speed characteristics. There's no word yet on how powerful the model will be, but we're expecting a significant amount of power: the Tuatara is powered by a 5.9-liter V8 that's twin-turbocharged to 1,750 horsepower.

Meanwhile, the carmaker also hopes to open a bigger factory in about 2025 to manufacture a smaller (and presumably more volume-oriented) model that Shelby envisions as "a little brother" to the Tuatara. It sounds like SSC has its work cut out for the 2020s.