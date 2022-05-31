Buick Electra-X concept teased for Chinese audience

Buick is about to show its largest market, China, how the brand does an electric vehicle specifically for that clientele. The Tri-Shield released two images of the shark nose that will grace its Electra-X concept, a follow up to the Electra concept that debuted at the Auto Beijing in 2020. Instead of the 583-horsepower, high-riding, thick-bodied fanciful sedan of yore, the Electra-X should be a much more production-ready version of what Chinese buyers can expect. Buick China said that "The Electra-X concept takes Buick's innovative thinking and imagination of future electric mobility to the next level. It is designed to provide a safer, smarter and more desirable EV experience, building on Buick's deep understanding and insights of local consumers toward electrification and intelligent driving."

This will be a different vehicle than the "groovy" EV concept Buick showed its American audience in February of this year, although there are similarities. Buick China also said of the Electra-X that it is "defined by the brand's all-new design language" that embodies "distinct and forward-looking styling, along with an airy interior." Another design trait will be slim, sloping DRLs, seen on the Chinese and U.S. concept teasers, with slight differences. The Asian market can also expect minimal surfacing, an ornate grille treatment, side mirror cameras, and trim A-pillars. Tech-wise, Buick says the Ultium-based product will come with Super Cruise and its Virtual Cockpit System.

The China debut happens next month at 2022 Buick Brand Day. Our groovy EV debuts this summer, the automaker planning to have two electric vehicles in U.S. showrooms by the end of 2023. The Electra-X could give big clues about what's headed our way.

Related video: