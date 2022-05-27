VW builds Star Wars-inspired ID. Buzz vans

Volkswagen is celebrating the launch of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new Star Wars series, with a pair of one-off ID. Buzz electric vans. Unveiled at the Star Wars Celebration event in California, the Light Side Edition and Dark Side Edition vans were created jointly by VW and Lucasfilm.

Designers looked at Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, two important characters that play in the latest Star Wars series, to give the vans a look inspired by the show. The Light Side Edition van is based on the passenger-carrying Buzz. It's finished in a shade of light beige that echoes Kenobi's tunic, and the upper part of its body features chrome trim pieces that are inspired by ships and droids. The blue accents represent the character's light saber, and the logos of the Rebel Alliance appear on the wheels and on the rear side windows. The finishing touch is on the hatch: the "ID. Buzz" script is written in the Aurebesh font.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Dark Side Edition van started life as a cargo-hauling Buzz. It's finished in two shades of black with red accents inspired by Darth Vader's outfit and light saber, while its wheels and rear windows proudly wear the logo of the Empire.

Both vans are one-off models, and nothing suggests that a Star Wars-inspired appearance package will be offered from the factory.

This isn't the first time that Volkswagen has launched the ID. Buzz into the Star Wars orbit. The new electric van appeared alongside R2-D2 and C-3PO in a commercial that premiered in May 2022. Actor Ewan McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan, drives off in the van. It's also not the first time that an automaker has done one-off Star Wars vehicles. Nissan turned a bunch of its cars into themed vehicles back in 2017.

