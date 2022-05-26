This portable Champion generator is over $350 off for a limited time | Memorial Day Deal

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A portable electrical generator is definitely a luxury, but if you live in a place that tends to lose power, having one around can be an absolute lifesaver. Sometimes, you just can't afford to spend an evening without power while you're waiting on the local energy company to get things back up and running. If you've ever considered picking up a generator in the past, this amazing Memorial Day deal on the Champion 4,500-Watt Portable Generator could be just the thing you've been waiting for. It has over 4,200 Amazon ratings and is still sitting at a total review score of 4.6 out of 5.

If you're looking for an ultra-quiet generator, there's a 3,500-watt Generac iQ3500 on sale for a whopping $639 off, too. Check out the ultra-quiet generator right here for $810.00 if you're interested, otherwise, learn more about the 4,500-watt Champion below or click here to check out the deal for yourself.

Key Features