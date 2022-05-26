This portable Champion generator is over $350 off for a limited time | Memorial Day Deal

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
A portable electrical generator is definitely a luxury, but if you live in a place that tends to lose power, having one around can be an absolute lifesaver. Sometimes, you just can't afford to spend an evening without power while you're waiting on the local energy company to get things back up and running. If you've ever considered picking up a generator in the past, this amazing Memorial Day deal on the Champion 4,500-Watt Portable Generator could be just the thing you've been waiting for. It has over 4,200 Amazon ratings and is still sitting at a total review score of 4.6 out of 5.
If you're looking for an ultra-quiet generator, there's a 3,500-watt Generac iQ3500 on sale for a whopping $639 off, too. Check out the ultra-quiet generator right here for $810.00 if you're interested, otherwise, learn more about the 4,500-watt Champion below or click here to check out the deal for yourself.
Key Features
- "Quiet operation" makes it great for camping, tailgating or RVs
- Features 4,500 starting watts and 3,500 running watts
- Up to 14 hours of run time on just 2.3 gallons of gasoline
- Optional parallel kit allows users to connect multiple inverters together to double the power output
- Built-in intelligauge allows users to monitor voltage, frequency and operating hours
- Built-in EZ Start Dial makes startup easy
- Two built-in 120V 20A outlets, a 120V 30A RV outlet, 12V automotive-style (cigarette lighter) outlet, dual port USB adapter
- Includes a 3-year limited warranty with purchase with free lifetime technical support