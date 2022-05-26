2022 Dodge Durango R/T adds Hemi Orange pack for visual flare

If you’re in the market for a 2022 Dodge Durango R/T, you should know that Dodge just added a new Hemi Orange appearance pack to the lineup that mimics the Hemi Orange packs introduced for the Charger and Challenger last year.

Every “Hemi Orange” Durango gets the orange and black stripe package you see in photos here. It also adds orange/black exterior badging, 20-inch black-painted wheels, blacked-out taillight accents and is available with any Durango R/T exterior paint option. Yes, this package is exclusive to the V8-powered R/T trim — it’s not available on any other Durango models.

On the inside, Dodge uses orange stitching for all three rows of seats. The same orange accent stitching is used around the instrument panel, door uppers, armrest, console lid, shifter boot and steering wheel. A monochromatic Dodge Rhombi logo is placed on the seatbacks, too.

All of the above adds $1,995 to the purchase price of a Durango R/T. You can tack on the Hemi Orange Tow N Go package for an additional $5,095, and that adds some useful towing features, different 20-inch wheels, orange Brembo brake calipers, Bilstein high performance suspension and more. Additionally, the Hemi Orange Plus Package adds a sunroof, 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a bunch of driver assistance systems for $4,500.

Dodge says the new Hemi Orange pack will be available to order this summer.

