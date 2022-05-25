Totally rad '92 Camaro in Purple Haze has only 25,000 miles

Looking for something rad? I mean, aren't we all? Well, allow me to humbly put forth this absolutely rad 1992 Chevrolet Camaro RS, complete with T-tops and Purple Haze paint. Question: is there a better color than this? The answer is "no," however, now that I'm perusing the color selection for the '92 Camaro, kudos to Chevrolet for a spectacular color selection that's basically the polar opposite of any color palette today. Besides Purple Haze, you have Dark Teal, Polo Green II and Dark Green-Gray metallics (yes, there were three shades of green offered in '92, such a wonderful era), plus Dark Red and Bright Red (yes, two reds), the electric Medium Quasar Blue Metallic (sadly not named Kiss The Sky Blue Metallic to complete the theme), and the appropriate-for-2022 Black and Arctic White. This is exactly the sort of vibrancy and fun the too-serious, too-bro Camaro of today is solely missing.

Anyway, this Camaro hails from the final model year of the third-generation model that lasted 11 years (and frankly, I think it deserves more attention and respect than it gets). It was also the Camaro's 25th Anniversary, so they all had a special badge on the dash, as this rad one has. Like every third-generation Camaro from 1988 and later, it was built in Van Nuys, California, in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley — which is just wild to think about for many reasons. Car production in Los Angeles. Weird. What's next, Quebec?

The RS model was the base model starting in 1989, though it effectively had the same body kit as the IROC-Z (discontinued after '90) and previous Z28. It came standard with a 2.8-liter V6, but this car has the 5.0-liter V8 good for 170 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque since it has the four-speed automatic. It produced 230 hp with the manual, so the original owner made a really poor choice in that regard. Their paint selection largely makes up for that.

Other options include the leather seats, glass T tops and a Delco Bose sound system. The car is located in Tigard, Oregon, just outside Portland and has a minty fresh 24,904 miles on it. The small dealer is asking $19,995. Is that a lot? Probably, but sometimes being rad costs a lot.

