2023 Cadillac Lyriq already sold out, 2024 orders not far away

The same day pre-orders for the 2013 Cadillac Lyric electric SUV opened, enough people submitted $100 refundable deposits to account for the whole year's intended production run. The pre-order page at Cadillac's site now advises, "2023 Lyriq pre-orders are full. Pre-order waitlist is now available," and that "Waitlist members may have the chance to order a 2023 Lyriq based on availability or will have the first opportunity to pre-order the 2024 Lyriq."

As a reminder of where that might put someone who reserves a Lyriq today, the Debut Edition is scheduled for first deliveries this summer. The 2023 Lyriq RWD is planned for deliveries in fall of this year and the 2023 Lyriq AWD will begin reaching buyers in early 2023. The pre-order page says initial deliveries of the 2024 model year are expected in spring of 2023, so it appears there will be a lot happening about nine months from now.

GM Authority found some interesting figures in a press release from GM's Chinese outpost (the Lyriq is built in Spring Hill, Tenn. for the North American market and in Shanghai for the Chinese market). The automaker revealed earlier this month that the electric crossover would provide 500 horsepower in AWD trim, but didn't give a torque figure. The Chinese AWD model has been listed as offering 524 pound-feet of torque for pulling its 3,500 pounds of max tow rating. That compares to the 340 hp and 325 lb-ft of the RWD trim. Also, in China, the Lyriq AWD is rated at 287 miles of range on that country's testing cycle. Our EPA rates the single-motor trim at 312 miles, so we wouldn't expect to be far off a 287-mile rating based on precedent with other EV models.

GMA believes the automaker could expand the options menu for the 2024 model year as well, after roughly 18 months of a cautious buildup. The familiar Premium Luxury and Sport trim levels might appear above the brand's entry-spec Luxury variants, meaning the potential for a proper leather interior and more than two interior colors, plus exterior colors beyond the four offered in 2023. We can't expect too much, though, because there's a lot more happening behind the Ultium scenes at Cadillac and GM overall. On top of dealing with the more than 250,000 hand-raisers for the Lyriq, the luxury brand is meant to launch the Celestiq flagship sedan next year and two electric crossovers in the meat of the crossover market in 2025.