2023 Toyota 4Runner gets rad, retro 40th Anniversary Edition

The onslaught of Toyota model year updates continues, but this may be the coolest so far. The 2023 Toyota 4Runner marks the 40th anniversary of the traditional SUV, and of course it gets a special edition model. The list of changes is small, but the results, shown above, make it really stand out.

The obvious addition is the set of stripes in the red, orange and yellow of old TRD racing vehicles. They particularly pop on the Midnight Black Metallic of the example 4Runner, but can be paired with Barcelona Red Metallic or White (yes, that's the actual color name). Additionally, the 40th Anniversary Edition gets 17-inch bronze wheels, a body-color "Heritage" grille shared with the TRD Pro, badging inside and out and bronze contrast stitching inside. Feature-wise, the special 4Runner is only available with four-wheel drive, and it comes standard with a sunroof. Only 4,040 of these editions will be built.

On the topic of features, they're the only other thing to change about the 2023 4Runner line. More specifically, standard safety features expand for all trims. Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, LED high-beam headlights and rear-seat alert are all now included. They join automatic emergency braking, automatic high-beams, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control in the 4Runner's standard safety suite.

Otherwise, the 4Runner has the same old 4.0-liter V6, five-speed automatic, and two-wheel- and four-wheel-drive options as it always has. The trim levels are the same as well, along with the continuation of the on-road-oriented TRD Sport that was introduced last year.

The 2023 4Runner goes on sale this year. Pricing hasn't been announced, but should be provided close to the launch of the SUV.

