The 2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB has added a third flavor. Above the standard spec, the Azure trim adds distinguishing features like elongated quilting and perforation on the numerous leather surfaces, jeweled caps for the fuel and oil fillers, fancier wheels, and Azure badging. For the first model year of production the craftspeople at Crewe will build an Azure First Edition trim.

The First Edition makes normally optional frills like Bentley Diamond Illumination and the Naim for Bentley stereo standard equipment. That stereo pumps 1,720 watts of playlist through 20 speakers. There are also a heated steering wheel, folding picnic tables, and additional driver assistance systems The cabin is sewn up with exclusive contrast stitching and embroidery, and of course there's First Edition badging outside, on the C-pillar, and inside on the seats. Should the customer decide that isn't enough advertising, buyers can request handcrafted metal overlays.

This version of the SUV shows off brighter grilles in the lower bumper and sits on 22-inch, 10-spoke, directional wheels, an inch larger than the hoops on the standard Bentayga.

The Bentayga EWB marks the return of the Azure name for the first time since 2010, and the Bentayga's second First Edition after the 2017 Bentayga W12 which was limited to 608 units. The W12, by the way, is said to be forbidden to the EWB.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but since the EWB starts at around $230,000 and Bentley's already said it expects "that people will option them beyond $300,000," the Azure First Edition can be expected to push that well higher.

