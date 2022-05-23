2016 Ford F-Series Super Duty models recalled for airbag problem

Ford is recalling 2016 F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks due to an issue that would cause the airbag to not deploy as intended. The recall applies to 310,203 Super Duty trucks, encompassing the F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550.

The root cause of this issue is the design of the steering wheel clock spring connector for these trucks. Ford says that the clock spring “could become contaminated with dust, which may cause increased friction of the internal ribbon cable that rotates with the steering wheel.” This friction with the ribbon cable leads to “backwinding or overwindwing,” and could then cause a disconnection of “some or all” of the ribbon circuits. Once this connection is lost, the driver airbag will no longer deploy as intended.

One obvious warning sign you’ll notice is the illumination of the airbag warning light in the dash. Additionally, Ford says that you may hear a popping or clicking sound inside the steering wheel if this is happening to your truck. Other warning signs include loss of illumination or function of switches on the steering wheel and an inoperative horn.

Those trucks part of the recall population will need to be taken into a Ford dealer to have the steering wheel clock spring replaced. The new part has an updated retainer design that ensures dust will not enter. Per usual, all recall work will be done free of charge. Ford says it will begin customer notifications on July 5 this year.

