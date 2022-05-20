Rolls-Royce builds its second Boat Tail, one with a pearl theme

Last year, Rolls-Royce introduced the stunning Boat Tail custom-built convertible. Even with a rumored cost of around $30 million, the company had three buyers. The second of the three cars has been revealed, and this one is themed around pearls.

Apparently the buyer's father harvested pearls, and the buyer runs the business that stemmed from it. So that's where the theme came from, and Rolls-Royce ran with it. The exterior's rosy white paint with white and bronze flake, and the contrasting hood, are based on the oyster shells the buyer provided for inspiration. The rear deck features a walnut veneer with brushed-finish rose gold pinstripes. The Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament is also rose gold-plated.

The interior has leather that matches the exterior paint. The center tunnel is again covered in the same walnut veneer as the rear deck. The clock and the gauges feature mother-of-pearl in the faces, and the clock's material came from the buyer's personal collection.

As with the other Boat Tail models, the car has a split-opening rear that houses dishes and flatware, as well as an umbrella. The umbrella can be attached to the rear, and fold-out chairs allow the car to be the ultimate outdoor eating location. The entire car is also hand-built with custom aluminum panels. Powertrain details weren't given, though being based on the Phantom, it probably has the same turbocharged V12, eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive as the mainline sedan.

