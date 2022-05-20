GMC Hummer EV SUV prototypes hit the trails in Moab

It seems like GMC's new Hummer EV pickup only just hit the market, but it's almost time to roll the hype train back through for the next installment: the SUV. GM President Mark Reuss shared images of some prototypes crawling on the rocks outside Moab in what he called "final testing validation" ahead of the SUV's projected arrival in showrooms some time in early 2023.

"With its aggressive 49-degree departure angle and tight turning radius of just 35.4-feet, the HUMMER EV SUV’s maneuverability, capability and performance make it an off-road supertruck," Reuss said in the post accompanying the photos.

The over-the-river-and-through-the-woods routine depicted in the photos doesn't reveal much we don't already know about the forthcoming electric 4x4, but we can at least contextualize that 49-degree departure angle; the best you'll get from any Jeep Wrangler currently on sale is 40.4 degrees.

GMC's Hummer SUV will launch early next year with an 830-horsepower drivetrain, offering roughly 300 miles of driving range. Pricing will start at $105,595 before options. Later in 2023, GMC will release an EV2X variant with up to 625 horsepower, similar range and an $89,995 price tag.

