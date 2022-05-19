An average of 20 pedestrians were hit and killed by motorists each day in the United States last year, according to estimates compiled by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). That equals a total of 7,485 people for the year. For those keeping grim track of such statistics, last year represents the highest number of pedestrian fatalities recorded in the past four decades. You'd have to travel back to 1982 to find a year with more pedestrian deaths than 2021. It's up 12% from last year, a figure that represents an additional 774 lives lost in 2021 over 2020.

Lovers of stats will also note that the ratio of pedestrian fatalities to miles driven has also increased. The GHSA's preliminary data indicates there were 2.32 pedestrian deaths per billion vehicle miles traveled in 2021. That's up a bit from last year — though last year's numbers were an anomaly due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic — and is "well above the pre-pandemic average of 1.9." The fatality rate per 100,000 people similarly increased in 2021, rising to 2.26 from 2.02 the year before.

Alarmingly, the report includes data analyzed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that indicates "the percentage of speeding-related pedestrian crashes involving children ages 15 and younger more than doubled in the previous three years." The report further found that "Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) were over-represented in pedestrian crashes considering their share of the population."

Speeding is cited as a major contributing factor to the rising pedestrian death tolls, along with distracted driving and impairment of either the driver or the pedestrian. According to the GHSA, "The average risk of death for pedestrians increases exponentially the faster a vehicle is traveling, from 10% at 23 mph to 90% at 58 mph."

Earlier this year, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found an alarming trend indicating that pickup trucks and SUVs are significantly more likely to be involved in pedestrian fatalities than smaller cars. The GHSA report includes stats compiled over the past decade that indicate "deaths caused by SUVs grew 36%, while deaths caused by passenger cars grew 27% during the same time period." As we're all aware, sales of light trucks (which includes trucks, SUVs and vans) are way up while sales of smaller cars are way down. These statistics, however, take the number of sales out of the picture, calculating the rate of incidents instead of the raw number. The heavier weight and reduced visibility of big and tall vehicles is cited as a contributing factor to pedestrian fatalities by the GHSA report.

The states with the highest increase of pedestrian deaths in 2021 versus 2020 were Florida (+183) and Texas (+111). Pedestrian deaths in California dropped by 68, the largest reduction in fatalities of all states in 2021. New Mexico had the highest pedestrian fatality rate of all states, while Maine, Massachusetts and Idaho had the lowest.

The entire report can be found here (PDF link), and it's full of statistics we should all be aware of, whether we're the ones behind the wheel or the ones walking or riding our bicycles. The GHSA report also includes solutions to the rising pedestrian fatality rates that are known to work. "The Safe System approach provides a clear path forward to help stem the tide of pedestrian deaths," says the GHSA. It's all well worth the time it takes to read.

