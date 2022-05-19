This massive vessel generates electricity from ocean currents

Thanks to advancements in green energy technology, we’ve been seeing more and more ways to generate and use renewable energy. In Scotland, a company is reinventing electricity generating turbines with a massive craft called the Orbital O2 2MW. The Orbital O2 is a floating tidal turbine platform that’s designed to combat climate change by creating clean electricity for millions of homes. The massive craft is attached to an anchoring system and uses blades to capture moving currents while it floats in the open waters. The captured currents are directed to power-generating cells in order to create clean energy. Orbital says that a single O2 can generate 2.5 megawatts of power, enough to power 1,700 U.K. homes annually. The O2 is huge; at 236 feet, it’s the same length as a 747 jumbo jet with two foldable 59-foot-long legs and two 32.8-foot-long blades. Should this technology be everywhere?

