This attachment transforms your truck into a cargo-hauling machine

There have been many advancements made in cargo hauling over the years, but for anyone with a pickup truck, the Pit Bull Xtreme Hitch Lift aims to simplify the process even further. Pit Bull has set out to make cargo hauling in a truck bed a simplified experience by introducing the Pit Bull Xtreme Hitch Lift. It’s an attachment that’s inserted onto the vehicle's hitch and connects to the truck's battery. Heavy cargo can be placed onto the Hitch Lift, and rather than users struggling to get their objects into the truck bed themselves, the Hitch Lift will lift the object up into the bed for you. Pit Bull claims it can be installed in minutes. It can even be operated using a wireless remote control. The hitch lift attachment is measured at 50 inches by 50 inches and can be folded. It has a capacity of 1,500 pounds and costs $2,885 with shipping and handling. Check out pbhitchlift.com to learn more.

