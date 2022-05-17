Ken Block will race Pikes Peak in a 1,400-hp pink Porsche

Ken Block is headed back to Pikes Peak. But instead of doing a flashy stunt video, Block is aiming to compete and potentially nab an overall win at the famed rally event. He'll also be doing it all from the driver seat of this outrageous custom BBi Autosport-built Porsche SVRSR, nicknamed "Hoonipigasus."

Now, the performance is the biggest aspect of this car, but we're sure a few of you are going to read that name and wonder what the deal is. It's a mash-up of the three things about the car. The first part is because of Block's automotive brand, Hoonigan. The second part is a reference to the livery, done by street artist Trevor Andrew, a.k.a. Trouble Andrew or Guccighost. The color scheme is a play on the Porsche 917/20 "Pink Pig" that raced at Le Mans in 1971 with a pink paint job and butcher-cut labels all around it. The final part of the Pikes Peak car's name is a reference to the Mobil 1 "Pegasus" logo featured. The oil company is collaborating with the team and providing fluids and support.

With the name and color scheme out of the way, we can come back to the juicy details of the car. As previously mentioned, it has been built by BBi Autosport in California. The company has been building and racing Porsches at Pikes Peak for a few years and has accumulated five class wins and eight podium finishes so far, though it hasn't yet scored and overall win. The car is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter flat-six making 1,400 horsepower. That's the same amount of power as Block's Hoonicorn Mustang. The engine is paired with all-wheel-drive, and the whole thing weighs just over 2,200 pounds. It also features adjustable suspension based on GPS data and plenty of aerodynamic aids.

Block and the Porsche will compete in the open class at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 26. This year's event will be the 100th running of the race.

