2023 Genesis GV60 priced just under $60,000

Hot on the heels of the Cadillac Lyriq's pricing, Genesis has announced the cost for its own luxury electric crossover. The 2023 Genesis GV60 will be extremely competitive, with a lower base price, if not lower across the board.

The base model is the Advanced AWD, and it starts at $59,980, about $3,000 less than the Cadillac. At 314 horsepower, it's barely less power than the Caddy, plus it has all-wheel drive rather than rear-wheel drive. If the power sounds familiar, that's because it's basically the same motor setup as the all-wheel-drive Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 (not including the upcoming EV6 GT). Range comes in at 248 miles, which is less than either the Hyundai or Kia with the same powertrain. It's also less than the base Cadillac's 312-mile range.

The GV60 Advanced AWD comes quite well-equipped. Inside it has leather heated and ventilated front seats, Bang & Olufsen audio, dual 12.3-inch infotainment and instrument screens, head-up display and a heat pump. It's packed with technology, too, such as the vehicle-to-load charging that makes it a mobile power source. Facial recognition and fingerprint authentication allow access and car starting without a key, and activate personal settings. It also has automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-centering, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, surround view cameras, parking sensors, navigation and remote fore and aft driving for pulling out of parking spots.

GV60s will also come with three years of free 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America stations.

Sitting above the GV60 Advanced is the GV60 Performance AWD. It starts at $68,980 and brings power up to 429 horses, or 483 when in "Boost Mode." Range drops to 235 miles with this trim. It's also about $4,000 more expensive than the all-wheel-drive Cadillac Lyriq, which will also deliver on 500 horsepower.

The GV60 Performance AWD does include a number of other niceties besides extra power. The 20-inch wheels are upgraded to 21-inch units, and adaptive suspension and an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential were fitted. Inside, the front seats get additional adjustments, heated rear seats and a faux suede headliner. Digital Key 2, which allows drivers to use their phone as a key while also making it possible to share the key to others digitally, is also included.

