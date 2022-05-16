2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV adds Redline Edition

GM said the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV re-entered production in early April. With the Bolt fires, recall, and production halt receding, Chevrolet is ready to spruce up the little electric hatch. That begins with the 2023 Bolt EUV getting a Redline Edition. The appearance package familiar from many an ICE-powered Chevy will be available in either Mosaic Black Metallic, Silver Flare Metallic, and Summit White exterior colors. The rest of the kit includes a black and red Bolt EUV badge in back, red accents on the mirror caps, exclusive 17-inch gloss black painted aluminum wheels with red accents, and a Jet Black leather interior with red accent stitching.

The Redline suite is available for the Bolt EUV's two trims, LT and Premium. At the moment, getting leather seating in the LT means opting for the $1,695 Convenience Package that also installs front-row seat ventilation and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Depending on how the Redline Package is priced, it could be a good deal for some LT buyers.

Chevy hasn't announced the changes for the standard Bolt EV, so we're not sure if the smaller variant will offer the same goodies. We know the EUV will offer Super Cruise (chips willing), and there's a new Radiant Red Tintcoat for the standard EV and the EUV. The powertrain is expected to continue unchanged, a 65-kWh battery pack juicing a single motor on the front axle that makes 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, good for a 247-mile range on a full charge.

Vehicle pricing hasn't been divulged yet, either. The 2022 Bolt EUV costs $34,495 after the $995 destination charge. We wouldn't be surprised at no change in MSRP, at least to start, with the automaker aiming to put attention back onto its star electric player. GM Authority says Chevy's Bolt EUV ad spend will be second only to the Silverado lineup, which is an enormous push.

