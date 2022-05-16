2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV teased in LT trim

Chevy already gave us a glimpse of the upcoming Equinox EV’s exterior and interior design, but now we get to see the inside again in video form and exclusively in its LT trim. It looks like it might be the blue, white and black interior shown in the initial renderings, but these shots look a bit more final/defined than those ones. The dash looks far more sculpted with a couple tiers/levels, and we can see the ambient lighting in action.

A video just posted to Chevy’s YouTube page does the job, as it’s essentially just 30 seconds of footage, showing various angles and parts of the interior. The key shot shows most of the dash where we get to take a look at the screens, center stack, steering wheel, lights and more. The main infotainment screen is rather large, and it looks like a copycat of the big touchscreen found in the Silverado EV. It even has the volume knob perched in the same top left corner. Below the screen are your air vents and a smattering of physical buttons/knobs that appear to be the climate controls.

Below the climate controls we can see a mat for wireless phone charging. This blends into the center console, which features a pair of cupholders. The ambient lighting on both the door and dash are quickly shown in both white and blue. And the last bit of tech to note is the large digital cluster behind the steering wheel. We can see a power meter on one side and a battery state of charge indicator on the other. However, no range readout is visible in Chevy’s teaser video.

Other small details we’ll point out are the rotary side air vents and the large storage space under the center console. The lack of a transmission tunnel should mean that the electric Equinox is far more utilitarian than the gasoline version, allowing a bunch of extra space to tuck your personal belongings.

As of now, the Equinox EV RS is slated to be available in fall 2023. However, Chevy hasn't put a date on the launch of the LT model shown here.

