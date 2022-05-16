2023 Nissan Z pricing is out, so here's the breakdown

Today is finally the day that we can tell you how the new 2023 Nissan Z drives — you can read that story here. However, it’s also the day that we get to provide pricing for the full Z lineup. If that’s what you’re looking for, do read on.

There are three total trims available for 2023: Sport, Performance and Proto Spec. The last of those, Proto Spec, is a limited-run model that very few people will be able to buy, but it’s noteworthy and intriguing nonetheless. “Sport” is the base model of the Z, and Nissan says it will start at $41,015, including the $1,025 destination charge. Both the manual and automatic versions are the exact same price, and there are no options to speak of. Nissan will ultimately allow you to purchase accessories for the Z, but the Sport (and all other Z trims) come as-is with no additional factory options to choose from aside from paint and interior color.

The main upgrade trim for the Z is the Performance model (this is the one you really want), and it starts at $51,015. That’s exactly $10,000 more than the Sport, but you get a whole lot of desirable goodies for your coin. Notable added performance equipment includes a mechanical limited-slip differential, larger front and rear brakes with painted calipers, Rays 19-inch forged wheels, Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires (upgrade over Yokohama Advan Sport tires), launch control, a rev-matching system (manual), aluminum sport pedals and a front spoiler and rear spoiler that increase top speed.

Extra convenience and tech features come with the Performance trim, too. These include heated side mirrors, leather/heated/power seats, a leather steering wheel, 9-inch infotainment system screen (upgrade from the 8-inch screen), in-car WiFi hotspot, HomeLink transceiver, Bose eight-speaker audio system and glove compartment damping.

Yeah, the list of extras with the Performance trim is dauntingly long, but it’s a $10,000 upgrade, so Nissan has tried to make it worthwhile. That said, we could certainly go for a cheaper middleground of sorts that jettisons all the extra luxury/tech stuff and only gets you the performance upgrades. As it stands at launch, that’s not an option.

The final trim to look at for the 2023 Z is the Proto Spec (just below), made to celebrate the original Z Proto revealed in 2020. Nissan is only going to make 240 Protos this year, but those that buy them will be treated to a special Z. It builds off the Performance but adds exclusive extras like bronze-painted 19-inch Rays forged wheels, yellow-painted brake calipers, leather seats with yellow accents, yellow stitching and yellow accents throughout the interior and a model-exclusive shift knob. The Proto Spec will run you $54,015. That’s a $3,000 increase over the Performance to enjoy what is essentially a very cool (and rare) appearance package.

The Z’s most natural competition is the Toyota GR Supra, which gains a manual transmission option for 2023. Toyota hasn’t released 2023 model year pricing yet, but the Supra 3.0 starts at $52,915. That’s right in the same ballpark as the Performance trim, so we’d expect plenty of folks to cross-shop the two. Of course, the base Z Sport is considerably cheaper, and better compares to the Supra 2.0. However, even the four-cylinder Supra starts at $44,565, which is $3,550 more than the base Z and its 400-horsepower twin-turbo V6. Other notable comparison points are the Ford Mustang GT with a $38,670 base price and the Chevrolet Camaro SS with a $38,695 starting point.

The latest from Nissan on timing for the Z sales launch pegs initial cars to arrive this summer. Hopefully, you’ll be able to find a dealer that will sell you one at MSRP.

