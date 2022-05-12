2023 Toyota Venza gains Nightshade Edition, more standard features

Toyota is out to Nightshade all the things. The 2023 Toyota Venza Nightshade Edition becomes the latest (possibly the 13th) offering to be dipped in black trim. It's yet another example of the many popular "blacked out" appearance packages popular with consumers these days.

However, the Venza Nightshade does allow buyers to get Toyota's Star Gaze panoramic roof at a slightly lower price point. The electrochromic glass lets occupants turn the glass from transparent to frosted with the touch of a button. Normally it's only offered on the range-topping Limited trim, but Toyota is also making it available on Nightshade, which is based on the mid-range XLE.

The company hasn't announced Venza Nightshade pricing yet, but it'll likely slot somewhere between the $36,775 Venza XLE and $40,730 Venza Limited.

For those here for the black trim, the Venza Nightshade does not disappoint. There's a new acrylic front grille trim, while lower bumpers front and rear feature smoked chrome moldings. Gloss black adorns the hybrid crossover's side mirror caps, door handles, sharkfin antenna and rocker panels as well. Black roof rails are available too.

The Venza Nightshade also rolls on gloss black wheels, variants of the 19-inchers found on the XLE and Limited trims. Darkened badges and interior trim finish off the look. Nightshade Venzas are available in three premium exterior colors, Celestial Black, Ruby Flare Red, and Wind Chill Pearl (white).

New to all Venzas for the 2023 model year is Toyota's Safety Sense 2.5 suite of driver aids. It includes enhanced pre-collision sensing that can detect pedestrians and vehicles at intersections while the Venza is turning. Audible warnings, along with emergency braking and steering assist round out the forward warning systems. TSS 2.5 also includes adaptive cruise, lane tracing, road sign recognition, automatic high-beams, and rear seat reminders. Though not part of TSS, Venzas also come standard with rear cross traffic alerts, rear automatic braking and blind spot warning. LED fog lamps are standard on XLE, Nightshade, and Limited trims for 2023.

Built on Toyota's TNGA-K modular platform, the Venza's sole powertrain mates a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with three electric motors and a lithium-ion battery for a combined 219 horsepower. It is nearly identical mechanically to the RAV4 Hybrid AWD.