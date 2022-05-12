2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is this year's Indy 500 pace car

The Chevrolet Corvette scores the trifecta at this year's Indianapolis 500 race, the 2022 race being the third time in a row that America's sports car will be the official pace car. After the Stingray coupe got the callup in 2020 and the convertible in 2021, the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 in 70th Anniversary Edition spec makes its debut at the oval. Overall, this is Chevrolet's 33rd time leading the field to the green flag, ever since Wilbur Shaw drove a Fleetmaster Six in 1948. This is also the 19th time for Corvette, which began with Jim Rathmann in a 25th Anniversary Stingray in 1978. And let's not forget that Gaston Chevrolet, brother of company founder Louis Chevrolet, won the race in 1920. IndyCar veteran driver and team owner Sarah Fisher gets pace car wheel duty for the event she raced nine times.

You’ve been put on notice.@SarahFisher will lead the #Indy500 field to green in the @TeamChevy Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition Pace Car, the highest-horsepower, naturally aspirated V-8 ever to hit the market.#ThisIsMay pic.twitter.com/Tlz8w08GE1 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 10, 2022

There will be three Z06s ready for the event, each in the 70th Anniversary Pearl White Tri-Coat and commemorative features such as unique wheels and Edge Red brake calipers. They're also optioned with the Z07 package, which includes that rear wing as part of a full carbon fiber aero package, Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tires and a Brembo carbon brake system. On top of that, the Chevrolet Performance Design Studio prepped a graphics package with asymmetric striping that goes beyond the 70th Anniversary Edition features. There are no changes to the 5.5-liter V8 with 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet because awesome needs no help.

Not that any racer needs more motivation, but the winner will get to take one home — minus the strobe lights. Indy 500 qualifying starts May 21, kicking off a full week of on-track action until the race's first green flag drops at 12:45 p.m. ET on May 29.

