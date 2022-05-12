2023 Audi S6 and S7 get sharp-looking Design Edition package

Audi is making the S6 sedan and the S7 fastback a little bit more dapper for the 2023 model year by adding an appearance package called Design Edition to the list of options. It bundles several edition-specific exterior accents and a sportier-looking interior, among other features.

Design Edition models can be ordered in a package-specific color called Arrow Gray (pictured), though buyers can also select Mythos Black Metallic, Tango Red Metallic, and Florett Silver Metallic, among other options on the palette. Regardless, ticking the "Design Edition" box adds Liquid Dark Chrome exterior accents, darkened Matrix-design LED headlights, Brilliant Black paint on the roof, and black emblems. It's not all blacked-out, though: red brake calipers are visible through 21-inch wheels whose design is different depending on the model selected.

Inside, the Design Edition package brings red stitching, red seatbelt edges, and Dinamica upholstery on the gear selector, the lower part of the center console, and the knee pads. Leather-upholstered front sport seats and an RS-style flat-bottom steering wheel come standard.

There are no mechanical modifications, meaning both models are powered by a 2.9-liter V6 that relies on a pair of turbochargers and an electric-powered compressor (EPC) linked to a 48-volt mild hybrid system to develop 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. The six-cylinder spins the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and Audi's permanent Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Available exclusively for the 2023 model year, the Design Edition package is priced at $2,500. Audi will open the order book in June 2022.