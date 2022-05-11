Hertz, Shelby tie up again with 900-hp GT500-H

It's official: Hertz has another run of Shelby Mustangs to offer renters. What started with a Rent-A-Racer program in 1966 with a Shelby GT350-H is back with a 2022 Shelby GT500-H and a Mustang GT-H. The GT500-H spools up more than 900 horsepower thanks to the 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger and Shelby tuning. That's at least 140 hp more than the Ford Mustang GT500, and at least 75 more than the latest Shelby Super Snake. The vented carbon fiber hood shaves 30 pounds off the stock unit, as if vacationers are going to be worried about that excess weight. Other special features include 20-inch monoblock wheels, a Borla cat-back exhaust, tinted windows, illuminated door sills, and plenty of Hertz and Shelby badging. Twenty-five of these king snakes are going into the fleet, 19 of them in the historic black paint with twin gold stripes, six in oxford white to honor the 60th anniversary of Shelby American.

The GT-H comes with a Shelby deep-draw hood, 20-inch wheels on staggered tires, Borla cat-back exhaust, tinted windows and lots of commemorative badges. These will come in either Rapid Red Metallic, Oxford White, Carbonized Gray or Shadow Black, all with twin gold stripes.

The GT500-H will run $399 per day, the GT-H fastback and convertible cost $99 each per day, available at airport locations. The 19 GT500-H units in the fleet can be rented in Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Shelby GT-H fastbacks and convertibles will be at airports in Atlanta, Georgia; Dallas, Texas; Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando and Tampa, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California; and Phoenix, Arizona. There are no restrictions for renters, but getting the cars off the lot will involve what's called a "customer journey" — basically, Hertz making sure customers understand what they're getting into.

Hertz says this is a three-year partnership that begins this summer, but the Shelbys are only available until the end of this year. After that, Hertz said it will put the cars up for sale; because they've been prepped by Shelby American in the carmakers Nevada facility, each car is entered into the Shelby American registry. Enthusiasts, start your vacation plans.

(Autoblog contributor Abigail Bassett contributed to this report.)

