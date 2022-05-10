The order books may be closed for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, but should you want to find one on a lot or buy one secondhand, you may want to know what different features you can find. The Lightning comes in four trim levels, and with two available powertrain options. We break it all down here.

First, let’s start with those powertrains. There are two options to choose from, but no matter which you pick, you get two electric motors — one front, one rear — providing all-wheel drive. The Standard Range version features a 98-kilowatt-hour battery good for 230 miles of driving range between charges. This powertrain provides 452 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. Ford claims this will do the 0-60 sprint in 5 seconds.

The 131-kWh Extended Range battery is optional on the fleet version of the Pro trim, the consumer versions of the XLT and Lariat, and standard on the range-topping Platinum. It provides a driving range of 320 miles in Pro, XLT and Lariat, and 300 miles in the Platinum. Choosing this battery also ups the output from the electric motors to 580 hp, maintaining the same 775 lb-ft of torque. This shrinks the 0-60 time to the mid-4-second range. The Extended Range models also come with the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro (it costs $1,310 otherwise).

Ford offers the F-150 Lightning in four trims: Pro, XLT, Lariat and Platinum. All trim levels have a few standard features in common. The only Lightning configuration is a SuperCrew cab and 5.5-foot bed. Each has at least eight 120-volt outlets spread throughout truck. They all have a 12-inch digital instrument panel in front of the driver. Standard Ford Co-Pilot 360 includes auto high beams, blind-spot warning, lane-keeping assist and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. The trims share four selectable drive modes: Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul and Off-Road. They also all have the aforementioned 4x4 powertrain, and an electronic locking rear differential borrowed from the internal combustion F-150. The e-locker is automatically activated in Off-Road mode, but can also be independently activated/deactivated via a toggle lower in the mode select menu screen. They all also get a 20-foot mobile charging cable capable of both Level 1 (120 volts) and Level 2 (240 volts, 30 amps using a NEMA 14-50 plug).

All prices below include the $1,795 destination charge. All are also currently eligible for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

Pro — $41,769

The Pro trim is the base work truck, and comes standard with the Standard Range battery. The exterior gets black bumpers, black beltline molding, black door and tailgate bezels with black bezels, a Carbon Black grille, black mirror caps, two front tow hooks, a removable tailgate with key lock, and 18-inch machined aluminum wheels with all-terrain tires.

Other standard features include an AM/FM stereo with six speakers, a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen running Sync4, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, navigation with a three-year trial, voice recognition. Medium Dark Slate Gray vinyl seats, four-way manual front seats, manual tilt/telescoping steering column, black urethane steering wheel, black vinyl floor covering, fixed rear window with privacy glass, power side windows with auto up/down front windows, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and trailer sway control.

It has the aforementioned Ford Co-Pilot 2.0 suite of driver assistance tech. It also gets a 2.4-kilowatt Pro Power Onboard system with eight 120-volt outlets.

Options include the Extended Range Battery, the 9.6-kW Pro Power Onboard system, Tow Technology Package, the Max Trailer Tow Package and a trailer step.

XLT — $54,769

The XLT gets body-color bumpers, a “Geometric Gray-ion fine Satin Metallic” grille with LED signature front lighting, LED side-mirror spotlights, manual-folding side mirrors with heat and integrated turn signal, fixed Carbon Black running boards with enhanced lighting and a driver’s side SecuriCode keyless entry keypad.

The XLT also adds locking cleats in the bed, power-adjustable pedals, Medium Dark Slate Gray cloth seats, heated front seats, eight-way power driver’s seat, power lumbar for the driver, manual lumbar for the passenger, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a slick folding interior work surface, rear under-seat storage, SiriusXM satellite radio and a 360-degree camera, a defroster for the rear glass, carpeted floor mats, illuminated entry and trailer theft assist.

Options include the Extended Range Battery, the 9.6-kW Pro Power Onboard system, Tow Technology Package, the Max Trailer Tow Package, 20-inch Dark Carbonized Gray-painted aluminum wheels with all-terrain tires, tray-style floor liner, body-color door and tailgate handles, heated front seats, 10-way power driver’s seat and passenger power lumbar, Ford Co-Pilot Assist 2.0 with stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, evasive steering assist and intersection assist, keyless entry with push-button start, LED box lighting with zone lighting. Rain-sensing windshield wipers, heated steering wheel, power open/close tailgate, and a tailgate work surface with tailgate step.

Lariat — $69,269

Things start getting pretty nice in the Lariat, starting with the 15.5-inch portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen running the Sync4A variant of Ford's user interface. It also gets 9.6-kW Pro Power Onboard, 20-inch painted aluminum wheels, a B&O sound system with HD radio, a memory function for the adjustable pedals, leather-trimmed upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, universal garage door opener, power-sliding rear window, power-folding mirrors with heat and auto-dimming, power tailgate with rear signature lighting, LED box lighting with exterior zone lighting. It also gets Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist 2.0 with stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, lane-centering steering assist, speed limit sign recognition and evasive steering assist.

Ford Co-Pilot Active 2.0 is optional, and includes Blue Cruise hands-free highway driving, active park assist and phone-as-key technology. Other options include the Max Trailer Tow Package, Extended Range battery, rain-sensing windshield wipers, power tilt/telescoping steering column with memory, heated rear seats and twin panel moonroof.

Platinum — $92,669

The Platinum trim tops the lineup with the standard Extended Range battery, 22-inch wheels, Blue Cruise, all the towing tech you could ask for, onboard scales, phone-as-key tech, active park assist, super fancy Nirvana leather seats with massage function, wood accents, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, power adjustable steering column with memory, twin-panel moonroof, leather-wrapped shift knob, leather-wrapped center console lid and an 18-speaker B&O Unleashed audio system with 18 speakers and subwoofer. It also includes a high-gloss Vador Black grille with tinted chrome accent, Vador Black front skid plate, high-gloss black beltline molding, bright inserts on the door-sill scuff plates.

Available options include a tray-style floor liner and Max Recline front seats.

Related video: