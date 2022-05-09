Electric Ford E-Transit Custom van unveiled for the European market

Ford has unveiled an electric van called E-Transit Custom that was developed to replace the Transit Custom in Europe. Positioned between the Transit Connect and the full-size Transit, the Custom should play a key role in helping the Blue Oval achieve its electrification goals.

Designers left the Transit Custom's silhouette largely alone — there are not a million ways to draw a van — but they gave the front end a sharper-looking design characterized by a big octagonal grille flanked by a pair of angular headlights connected by a light bar. Out back, the Transit Custom receives a pair of vertical lights and a big "E TRANSIT" emblem. Images of the interior haven't been published yet.

Similarly, we'll need to be patient to learn about what's beneath the sheet metal. As of writing, the only statistic that has been announced is that the E-Transit Custom's maximum driving range should check in at about 236 miles on the European testing cycle. Ford added that the van will have "full towing capability," though what's meant by that isn't clear, and that it will be compatible with DC fast-charging.

Ford will release additional details about the E-Transit Custom in September 2022, and production is scheduled to start in Kocaeli, Turkey, before the end of 2023. As of writing, there's no indication that the battery-powered van will be sold in the United States.

