First production 2023 Aston Martin DBX 707 is completed

Aston Martin's new super SUV has now reached production, and the first example will be headed to its owner soon. The first 2023 Aston Martin DBX 707 is a lovely blue example with a matching blue interior. And based on our time behind the wheel recently, it should be a blast to drive.

The DBX 707 is based on the regular DBX, but output from the AMG twin-turbo V8 has been turned up to 697 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque. That's enough for Aston Martin to proudly claim the title of most powerful gas-powered SUV. Though, if it had released a little earlier, it wouldn't have that title, either due to the one-year-only, 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat or the actually 707-horsepower Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk (which is between generations now). And if you were to include EVs, the Tesla Model X Plaid's 1,020 horsepower handily has it beat.

Still, the DBX 707 is impressive and very fast. It will get to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and has an incredible top speed of 193 mph. To our knowledge, that does give it the title of fastest SUV, period, which is something to be proud of. The chassis has been thoroughly upgraded, too, with better brakes and suspension, which we've found to be excellent.

All of the DBX 707's customers are going to be quite wealthy. The super SUV starts at $239,086 before any options. Options can add up fast, as our first drive test car reached nearly $300,000.

