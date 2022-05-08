Segway SuperScooter GT Series is a fast two-wheeled scooter

The weather is getting nicer, and we can’t wait to start soaking up some much-needed Vitamin D and participating in outdoor activities, like scootering. Two-wheeled scooter users have traditionally relied on their feet to move forward, but Segway has taken scooting a step further by introducing a high-performance motorized scooter to its lineup. Few things scream "adrenaline" like standing on a two wheels going 43.5 mph. That’s right, the Segway SuperScooter GT2 has a max speed of 43.5 mph with a 0-30 mph time of 3.9 seconds. When fully charged, the GT2 has a range of 55.9 miles. If that’s a bit extreme for your tastes, then check out the GT1 with its 37.3 mph top speed and 0-30 time of 7.5 seconds. The GT1’s range when fully charged is 43.5 miles. You may ask yourself, why? Well, we would counter with, why the heck not? Jokes aside, we here at Autoblog strongly recommend using a helmet on this and any vehicle like it. Learn more about the SuperScooter GT Series and other Segway vehicles at segway.com

