2023 Acura Integra production begins in Ohio

Acura has launched production of the 2023 Integra. The sedan is built in Marysville, Ohio, meaning it's made in America for the first time.

Carmakers launch production of new models on a regular basis, it's what keeps our industry going, but Acura explained that preparing the Marysville plant and its staff to build the Integra was easier said than done. While the hatchback was unveiled online in March 2022, preparations started much earlier, and Acura had to juggle various COVID-related setbacks and restrictions in order to meet its deadline.

The company explained that its production team relied on video-conference tools set up in the plant to stream trial production live, for example. They made design changes remotely, and Acura went as far as setting up a virtual teaching system to train its workers. Everything went according to plan, and the born-again Integra has started rolling off the line. It's built on the same assembly line as the bigger TLX.

Acura dealers across the nation will begin receiving the 2023 Integra in June 2022. Pricing starts at $31,895 including a $1,095 destination charge. Interestingly, the base model and the mid-range A-Spec trim are exclusively offered with a continuously variable transmission (CVT); the only way to get a six-speed manual transmission is to select the range-topping A-Spec with Technology Package trim priced at $36,895.

Regardless of trim, power comes from a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque.

