Stellantis pledges $2.8 billion investment in Canadian plants

Stellantis has re-upped its commitment to two pivotal Canadian factories. The Brampton Assembly Plant, where the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger are built, and the Windsor Assembly Plant, where the Chrysler Pacifica minivan is made, will receive a $2.8 million investment in the coming years.

The announcement came as welcome news for Brampton, as the plant's future was very much in doubt. The company had only promised to build the three models, sharing an aged platform, through 2023. Now the future is more clear. Stellantis will begin retooling the facility in 2024 once production of the muscle car trio winds down. When it comes back online in 2025, it will produce "at least one all-new electric model". It will also serve as the production facility for an all-new flexible architecture, but which models it will support were not disclosed.

As for Windsor, retooling will begin in 2023. Stellantis didn't say when it would finish, but that it would be home to a "new multi-energy vehicle (MEV) architecture that will provide battery-electric (BEV) capability for multiple models." Both plants are expected to return to a three-shift schedule after layoffs at the plants dropped them down to two shifts.

The reaffirmation of investment in Canada follows last month's announcement that Stellantis and LG Energy Solution would establish a $4.1 billion joint venture to make battery packs for electric vehicles. The project is being billed as Canada's first large-scale lithium-ion battery plant.

In addition, Windsor's Automotive Research and Development Centre (ARDC) will now become North America's first battery lab. Stellantis is expanding the site by 100,000 square feet, where engineers will conduct R&D into BEV, PHEV and HEV cells, modules and battery packs.

Stellantis North America Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart said, "These investments reaffirm our long-term commitment to Canada and represent an important step as we move toward zero-emission vehicles that deliver on our customers’ desire for innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility.”

