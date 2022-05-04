2023 Volvos get mild-hybrid engines, XC40 and S60 see styling tweaks

For 2023, Volvo's entire lineup will now feature both mild-hybrid assist engines and Google Android-based infotainment. Additionally, a couple of models are getting some styling updates.

As for powertrains, the XC90, XC40 and V60 Cross Country are finally getting base engines with Volvo's 48-volt hybrid assist. This means that every Volvo on sale will have some level of electrification as standard, and of course plug-in hybrid and full-electric versions of some of its models continue to be offered.

The Google Android-based infotainment system's availability is also expanding to the gas-powered XC40 models as well as the S60 and V60 models. As with electrification, this update means every Volvo has the same kind of infotainment. The perks of the new infotainment system include the ability to run apps and features such as Google Maps and Voice Assistant natively in the infotainment system, instead of needing to use a phone. It also enables over-the-air updates so that older models can still have the latest functions.

Rounding out the updates are some styling changes for certain models. The S60 and V60 models get new grilles and rear bumper inserts. The XC40 features new headlights, front bumpers and grilles. New colors and wheels are on offer for all models, and Volvo has dropped trim level designations for all cars.

The updated Volvo models are going into production with availability this summer. Pricing has not been announced yet.

