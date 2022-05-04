2022 Audi RS 3 sedan priced at nearly $60,000

The 2022 Audi RS 3 is heading our way this summer, and today Audi is announcing its price. Prior to any options, the redesigned second-generation RS 3 will run you $59,995, including the $1,095 destination charge.

Compared to the previous generation RS 3 (last model year was 2020), the 2022 car is nearly $3,000 more expensive. Of course, the new car is also billed to be a significantly better performance sedan than the outgoing one. Audi’s 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder now makes 401 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, which is good enough for a 0-60 mph time of just 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph. It also features a trick rear differential that adds torque vectoring and makes a drift mode possible.

If you tack on every possible option (and select a pay-for exterior paint), it’s possible to drive home in a $75,640 RS 3. For those curious to play around with the configurator and see all the possible colors, here’s the link you’re looking for.

The biggest performance option you could check is the “Dynamic plus package” that gets you carbon ceramic brakes in front, red calipers (with steel brakes) in the rear, the 180-mph top speed and a carbon fiber engine cover. Without this package, top speed is limited to 155 mph. A louder RS sport exhaust system is available for another $1,000, and you can spec Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires from the factory for $450. If you want the stickiest streetable rubber out there, this tire package is a no-brainer. Beyond those extras, you can spend money on additional tech and appearance options that add up quickly.

The RS 3 is priced to be in the same ballpark as its competitors like the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 ($56,950) and Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing ($59,990). We don’t have any official details about the next-gen 2023 BMW M2 yet, but that car should be coming this year as yet another alternative to the RS 3. Expect it to be priced near the RS 3 to start and get similarly expensive with performance and luxury options.

