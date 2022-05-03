This robot targets pest-infested almonds and shoots them off trees

Technology is ever-advancing throughout virtually every industry, and while some four-wheeled-gadgets such as lunar rovers and health-monitoring electric cars tend to get most of the attention, segments like farm robotics can often be just as cool. One interesting piece of tech in particular is the InsightTRAC, a robot that autonomously roams almond orchards seeking and shooting down pest-infested almonds.

The bug-zapping bot was created for the sole purpose of improving tree health and increasing harvesting. Almonds that remain on trees after harvest become a key food source for many pests, especially Navel Orangeworms. These lingering almonds are called mummies. InsightTRAC was invented to combat the frustrating traditional removal process of mummies; whacking them using long sticks or violently shaking a tree to remove them. This new patent-pending rover, however, is designed to seek mummies autonomously, and shoot them down using earth-friendly biodegradable pellets. The system is used for winter sanitation to prep for the budding season.

InsightTRAC can operate 24/7 identifying and tracking trees and can provide farmers with data to optimize their tree profitability. InsightTRAC is currently focusing on almond growers with plans to expand to other branches of the industry and beyond. Learn more at insighttrac.com

For more content like this be sure to visit Your Future Car by Autoblog on Facebook or on YouTube. Subscribe for new videos every week.