2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate comes with more style, most everything else

First introduced on the Sierra line, the even more luxurious Denali Ultimate trim is coming to the 2023 GMC Yukon. It includes nearly every available feature for the regular Denali as standard, plus some unique design features.

The Denali Ultimate is distinguished by its dark chrome grille and badging, features that cannot be added to any other Yukon model. It also gets the largest wheels yet for the Yukon: 22-inchers with painted, machined and polished sections.

The interior is more impressive. Most of the surfaces are covered in leather, real wood and aluminum trim. The seat backs and the wood trim have topographical maps of Mount Denali. Metal badging is even added to the seat backs with the special trim level's name.

As for features, the Denali Ultimate comes with basically everything that's standard as well as what's usually optional on the regular Denali, including magnetic shocks, huge screens, an 18-speaker sound system and massaging seats, among others. So this is one of the rare times where it actually is easier to list what's either an additional feature or just a preference.

Naturally you get a choice of colors, and the trim level can be added to either the shorter Yukon or the longer Yukon XL. The standard engine is the gas-powered 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel straight-six is an option with 277 horsepower and the same 460 lb-ft of torque. Both are coupled to a 10-speed automatic and four-wheel drive. Super Cruise with towing and automatic lane change capabilities is another option, along with a rear-seat entertainment system and a towing package. And that's it.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but it's pretty clear this will be the most expensive Yukon trim. The final numbers will be coming this June. Deliveries begin this fall.

