Mercedes-AMG and will.i.am preview an intriguing G-Class-like coupe

Mercedes-AMG has enlisted the help of rapper will.i.am to create a car that seemingly blends styling cues borrowed from the G-Class with the silhouette of a coupe. While the model hasn't been revealed yet, dark sketches suggest that it looks like nothing else in the firm's range.

"Will.i.am created a car for Mercedes-AMG that will help fund inner-city school engineering programs to prepare our youth for a technological tomorrow," a statement posted on the musician's website reads. The site also notes that the mysterious car will be unveiled on May 5, 2022.

What we see so far is puzzling, to say the least. Up front, the lights, the grille, and the rectangular panel that they're installed in are clearly inspired by the ones fitted to the G-Class. One significant difference is that the front bumper seems to be integrated into the front end, like on many sedans and coupes; it's a separate part on the G. The hood is a lot more rounded than the SUV's and the fenders are flared.

The side view is even darker, but we can clearly see that the roof line is coupe-like and relatively low, which are words we'd never use to describe the G. We're guessing that this is G-Class-inspired and not G-Class-based, but AMG could be throwing a curve ball at us.

More details about this perplexing concept — and the programs it was designed for — will emerge in the coming days.

