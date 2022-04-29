Spending all the money | Autoblog Podcast #727

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. as they revisit some of their favorite recent Spend My Money questions from readers. With the benefit of hindsight, they give their take on the choices our editors landed upon, whether it's recommending a Toyota 4Runner as a replacement for a Jeep Wrangler, or trying to convince a listener not to sell a BMW 1 Series.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #727
Rundown
- Ep. 679: Replacing a totaled Jeep Wrangler with something that's not a Wrangler
- Ep. 680: Replacing a Wrangler with a family hauler
- Ep. 681: Sell a Toyota Tacoma and BMW 135i, or keep one and replace the other?
- Ep. 682: Replacing a Dodge Charger with an SUV
- Ep. 683: Lost a VW Golf Mk.7 in an accident.
Feedback
