Accessories allow us to express ourselves and take care of our rides by improving a vehicle’s form and function. With a license plate frame, you can ride as fast and furious as you like, within the limits of the law, of course, without worrying about your license plate getting damaged or your plate rattling around potentially falling off, or damaging your bike. Plate frames are also a low-cost accessory that let you add a bit of style and personality to your bike. So let’s check out the best options in the market right now.

Here are the top motorcycle license plate frames of 2022

Rightcar Solutions’ motorcycle license plate frames are carefully crafted to give an unrestricted view of your license plate, and as such, are legal to use in all states in the USA.

It combines aesthetics and function efficiently with its sturdy construction, even edges and surfaces, and matte black finish. Each plate frame is made from a single piece of premium-grade silicone so that they won’t rust or degrade in any way due to adverse weather conditions or heavy use. It is sturdy and won't rattle while riding. It fits standard motorcycle license plates.

Key features:

4x7 inches

Includes drainage holes for water

Easy to wash and dry

This motorcycle license plate frame from LFPartS is made from durable, corrosion-resistant, and weather-resistant stainless steel that is polished for added durability and an aesthetic finish.

Measuring 4⅜ inches by 7.5 inches, it will fit all standard-sized motorcycle license plates. And with the included stainless steel M6 × 16mm and M6 × 20mm nuts, screws, and chrome screw caps, installation is as straightforward as can be. It will not fit larger motorcycle license plates.

Key features:

Made from polished, corrosion-resistant stainless steel

Stainless steel nuts, screws, and chrome screw caps included

Fits all standard-sized license plates

Sturdy and durable

Pimp your ride with this bold motorcycle license plate frame from Httmt.

This product includes white, amber, and red LEDs. The white LEDs illuminate your license plate while the amber LEDs function as turn signals and the red LEDs function as running and brake signals. The frame can fit all standard motorcycle license plates. And with its heavy-duty metal construction, this product is as durable as they come. The frame comes in chrome and black color options.

Key features:

7.9 × 5.5 inches

Includes mounting holes

Illuminates your license plates with 12 Volt LEDs

Sturdy and weather-resistant

This motorcycle license plate frame from Custom Accessories gives your motorcycle a sporty and unique look, adding style as well as function to your motorbike.

Made from durable, corrosion-resistant metal with a gorgeous matte black finish, you can be certain that this product will hold up very well to adverse weather conditions and time. It is exactly what is needed to hold standard-sized license plates in most states. So, what are you waiting for?

Key features:

Dimensions of 7 inches x 4.1 inches x 0.5 inches

Includes mounting holes at the top

Easy to install

This option allows for a custom plate message. The message is engraved with lasers into weather-resistant, and UV stable acrylic insert strips bonded to the license plate frame with a special 3M adhesive. Your chosen text will not fade away or be tarnished in any form.

This license plate frame is incredibly sturdy. It has four mounting holes for secure attachment to your motorcycle. The frames are designed to fit 4 inches by 7 inches license plates.

Key features:

Includes acrylic strips for engraving text

Available in chrome, black, and gold finish

Sturdy and weather-resistant

A personal message can be added

Motorcycle license plate frames buying guide

A good license plate frame can increase your motorbike's visual appeal. They are not solely decorative items; although, in our opinion, even if they were solely decorative, our recommended products would still be worth it. Aside from personalizing your vehicle, a good motorcycle license frame will protect your license plate from damage due to repeatedly hitting your bike as you ride. License plate frames will also protect your plate from weather damage without obstructing any of the numbers on the plate. In addition, some of the best license plate holders feature lights to illuminate your license plate, with others even going as far as functioning as an accessory brake and/or turn signals. So, you see, license plate frames aren't necessarily a simple product.

What are the types of motorcycle license plate frames on the market today?

License plate frames, also referred to as license plate holders can be classified based on various criteria. Some of these criteria include the size of the license plate it is designed to hold, its design, whether or not it is customizable, whether it runs on electricity or not, construction materials, and more.

What Is the best construction material for motorcycle license plate frames?

Motorcycle license plate frames are typically made of metal or non-metals like silicon or other plastic materials, and each of these construction materials has features that are particular to them. For example, license plates made from metal are sturdier than those made from other materials, but they are also susceptible to damage from corrosion. Plastic plate holders will not rust, but they are more susceptible to other forms of damage. So, you see, there is no single right answer to what your best option is. Your best bet is to determine which option makes the most sense for your lifestyle by considering the materials and features. If you go with metal perhaps consider getting one that has a corrosion-resistant finish.

What should I look out for before buying a motorcycle license plate frame?

We already talked about how many different types of plate frames you can find in today's market (if you can't remember, the answer is too many). With so many options, how do you sort through them and decide which license plate frame is right for your needs? Lucky for you, we are here to help.

Size

The size of the product is one of the most important considerations when choosing a motorcycle license plate holder, if not the most important. Remember, this product is, first and foremost, a frame for your license plate. And so, it follows that a product designed to hold something has to be big enough to fit the said object. Before settling for a particular frame, the ideal thing to do is to check its size specifications (length, width and thickness) and compare it with your license plate. However, most states in the US adopt a standard specification, 4 inches by 7 inches. Manufacturers know this, so most motorcycle license plate frames on the market are designed with those specifications in mind. If you’re in a state that deviates from this ‘standard’ or you live outside the US, it would be best for you to get your plate measurements the old-fashioned way.

Ease of installation

This is pretty straightforward; you'll need to attach your motorcycle license plate frame to your two-wheeler since it is not for carrying around in your pockets. These products are not particularly complicated. Installation is pretty much just bolting the frame onto the back of your motorbike. The best license plate holders come with pre-drilled mounting holes and nuts, screws, and screw caps for installation.

Mount style

Another factor you should consider is how many holes the product comes with. Most frames have either two or four mounting holes. We recommend that you go with a model with four holes. These offer a more secure attachment, and the chances of a flapping license frame are pretty much none. Another option is to drill the additional holes yourself, but we don't recommend that.

Visibility

You don’t want to cover any of the characters on your license plate with your frame. Well, if you fancy a run-in with the law every time you step out of the house, you can. We suggest choosing a frame that doesn't violate your local traffic laws.

Build material

The consensus is that metal is the best construction material for motorcycle license frames. But even among metals, there are a lot of options. The type of material determines many features, like weight and durability. The choice is personal; there is no hard and fast rule to make a choice.

Design

Like we said earlier, one of the most important functions a license plate frame serves is aesthetics. And even if your biggest reason for buying one is not to improve your ride’s look, you still might want to consider one that works with your bike’s look. That’s pretty much it; choose one that complements your motorcycle’s look and fits your taste.

Motorcycle License Plate Frame FAQs

Q: Why do I need a license plate frame for my motorcycle?

A: Motorcycle license plate frames protect your license plate from damage, and they are also excellent aesthetic pieces. Not only will it give your bike a custom look, but it can also help prevent damage to your license plate.

Q: What is the best material for motorcycle license plates frames?

A: It is widely held that metal, and more specifically, stainless steel, is the best material for building motorcycle license plate frames because of its corrosion resistance and durability.

Q: What size motorcycle license plate should I buy?

A: The size of your motorcycle license plate should depend on the size of your license plate. But, seeing as most states adopt 4 inches by 7 inches as the size of their plates, you would probably be fine with a frame with internal specifications that match that.

